ALCALDE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are investigating after a baby was found dead in a trash bag in northern New Mexico.

Police were called Friday after a man returned from a trip to find his unborn child’s mother was no longer showing signs of being pregnant. Officers found the woman at a residence in Alcalde, along with the newborn baby in a trash bag.

State Police say charges are pending the results of the autopsy.