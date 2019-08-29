NMSP investigates Carlsbad Police officer-involved shooting

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about a police shooting in Carlsbad. The person shot was a 16-year-old boy who has since died.

Carlsbad detectives were investigating a homicide and searching for 16-year-old Randall Gamboa Jr. When detectives went looking for him at the Woodside Village Apartments, they found Gamboa walking towards the complex.

They say Gamboa then began shooting at detectives. Detectives then shot back, striking Gamboa.

Police have not released details about the initial homicide they were investigating.

