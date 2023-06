CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash out of Chaves County. It left one person seriously injured.

Just before midnight on Friday, first responders from multiple agencies were called out to the Rio Felix Arroyo due to reports of a vehicle driving off the road and ending up in that arroyo down below.

The driver was taken to a Roswell hospital, and his conditions are unknown at this time.