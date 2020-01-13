NMSP investigate single-vehicle fatal crash in San Miguel County

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police are investigating what led to a deadly crash in San Miguel County on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on County Road B26A and Calle Sabina near Bernal, New Mexico. Investigators say 16-year-old Anthony Sedillo of Bernal was traveling north on County Road B26A in a Ford F-250 when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree.

Sedillo sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger, a 14-year-old male from Albuquerque was also injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

NMSP say alcohol was not a factor in the crash and seatbelts did not appear to be worn.