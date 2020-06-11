NMSP investigate shooting involving Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a shooting involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to a home off Highway 84/285 just north of Santa Fe because of a reported domestic dispute. They were told the man was armed with two knives.

When they arrived deputies contacted the man and at some point, during the encounter, a deputy fired his gun hitting a man who was taken to the hospital and is currently in the ICU. Details on what led the deputy to shoot is still under investigation.

