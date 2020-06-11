NMSP investigate shooting involving Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a shooting involving the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched Tuesday night to a home off Highway 84/285 just north of Santa Fe because of a reported domestic dispute. They were told the man was armed with two knives.
When they arrived deputies contacted the man and at some point, during the encounter, a deputy fired his gun hitting a man who was taken to the hospital and is currently in the ICU. Details on what led the deputy to shoot is still under investigation.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites