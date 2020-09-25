NMSP investigate shooting in Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting in Belen on Friday morning. The incident took place on Harrison Road which is nine miles south of the Belen airport.
Police say a victim has been taken to a hospital in Albuquerque. Details are limited in this case. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.
