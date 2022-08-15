SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence.

Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of Willow Way in Santa Fe. They say about 40 minutes later the caller reported Garcia was destroying property in the residence. When officers arrived, Garcia was not on scene.

NMSP says when Santa Fe police were at the residence, Garcia returned and was armed with a gun. They say officers gave her commands and a deployed their taser toward her. Police say at about the same time Garcia suffered from what they say appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She died from her injuries on scene.

NMSP are investigating the incident and what lead to the shooting. They say no officers were injured and the names of the officers involved will not be released.