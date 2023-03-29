MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide in Mora at a residence on County Road A037. Police say they have a suspect in custody, no other information on the homicide is available.

County Road A037 is near Mora Independent School District, which has caused the district to cancel school on Wednesday, March 29. According to Mora Independent School’s Facebook page, school is being cancelled due to an active crime scene near the school. The school district also says Wednesday’s home softball game has been postponed.