NMSP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash in Lea County

JAL, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday night around 9:47 p.m, state police began an investigation into a two-vehicle fatal crash just west of Jal, NM near the intersection of Orla and Pipeline roads. Police say it was a crash between a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle.

According to a press release, the commercial vehicle, driven by a 62-year-old man, was traveling north on Orla and slowed down to make a left turn onto Pipeline. That’s when the passenger car, driven by 50-year-old Donald Ray Hass, struck the commercial vehicle’s trailer.

Officials say Hass was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries on the scene. The driver of the commercial vehicle was unharmed. Alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts were only used by the driver of the commercial vehicle. New Mexico State Police continue to investigate the crash.