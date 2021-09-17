NMSP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash in Lea County

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAL, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday night around 9:47 p.m, state police began an investigation into a two-vehicle fatal crash just west of Jal, NM near the intersection of Orla and Pipeline roads. Police say it was a crash between a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle.

Story continues below:

According to a press release, the commercial vehicle, driven by a 62-year-old man, was traveling north on Orla and slowed down to make a left turn onto Pipeline. That’s when the passenger car, driven by 50-year-old Donald Ray Hass, struck the commercial vehicle’s trailer.

Officials say Hass was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries on the scene. The driver of the commercial vehicle was unharmed. Alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts were only used by the driver of the commercial vehicle. New Mexico State Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES