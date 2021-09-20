NMSP investigate fatal rollover on I-25 in Santa Fe County

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on I-25 on Sept. 17. The crash occurred near mile marker 291 north of Santa Fe.

Officials say a truck left the road and rolled. The driver, John Armijo of Pecos, was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene by OMI. Police believe alcohol use and improper use of seatbelts are factors in the crash.