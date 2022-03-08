DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – On March 5 around 9:00 p.m. New Mexico State Police investigated a one-vehicle fatal rollover crash involving multiple passengers south of Deming.

According to the investigation the crash a 2011 Dodge pickup, driven by Nathan Turnbow, 23, was traveling south on Stirrup Road near Rockhoud Road when the Dodge left the roadway and rolled. A passenger, Karizzma Baker, 21, along with three ofther passengers inside the Dodge were ejected from the vehicle. Turnbow and Baker were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other passengers all sustained unknown injuries. Two of the passengers were taken by air to a hospital in El Paso, TX. The other passenger was taken to a hospital in Deming before being taken by air to a hospital in El Paso.

Police say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation shows seatbelts appear to not have been properly worn.