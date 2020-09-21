NMSP investigate fatal motorcycle crash in San Juan County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that on September 18, 2020, around 5:20 a.m. they investigated a fatal motorcycle crash on US 64 near mile post 84 east of Blanco, New Mexico. NMSP states that an initial investigation revealed that 56-year-old Richard Lucero of Bloomfield was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle east on US 64 when the motorcycle crashed on a curved area in the roadway.

Police say Lucero was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

NMSP report that alcohol does not appear to have been a contributing factor in the crash. No other information is available.

