NMSP investigate fatal motorcycle crash in San Juan County

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stockimg NMSP squad car panel generic_1520125959593

(KRQE/File Photo) NMSP squad car panel generic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that on September 18, 2020, around 5:20 a.m. they investigated a fatal motorcycle crash on US 64 near mile post 84 east of Blanco, New Mexico. NMSP states that an initial investigation revealed that 56-year-old Richard Lucero of Bloomfield was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle east on US 64 when the motorcycle crashed on a curved area in the roadway.

Police say Lucero was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

NMSP report that alcohol does not appear to have been a contributing factor in the crash. No other information is available.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss