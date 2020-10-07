NMSP investigate fatal head-on crash in Lea County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle head-on crash that took place on U.S. Highway 380 around mile post 213 west of Tatum. NMSP reports officers responded to the area on around 11 p.m. on September 29, 2020.

Authorities say an initial investigation indicates that a Dodge sedan that was driven by 19-year-old Amanda Tafoya of Hobbs, New Mexico was traveling east on U.S. 380 when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Police say the vehicle collided head-on with a westbound 2013 Mack commercial motor vehicle.

Tafoya sustained fatal injuries and as pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was uninjured in the crash.

NMSP reports alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the incident and seatbelts were properly utilized.

