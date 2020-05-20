NMSP investigate deputy-involved shooting in Lea County

1  of  2
LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are investigating a police shooting in Lea County. Sheriff’s Deputies say on May 18 around 4 p.m. they were called to East Avenue by family members saying 29-year-old Cameron Green was shooting a gun inside a home. When they confronted him deputies say Green barricaded himself in an RV and started firing at deputies.

At one point a deputy fired back hitting Green. He is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at a Lubbock hospital. No deputies were injured.

New Mexico State Police says Green has been charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a household member, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

NMSP say the name of the deputy who fired his weapon will not be released until the investigation process is done.

