NMSP identify two suspects in triple shooting near Storrie Lake earlier this month

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in the shooting of three teens near Storrie Lake. Earlier this month, 16-year-old Adelina Tafoya was killed, another girl was hot in the head and a boy was shot in the arm.

NMSP says through interviews and video surveillance they were able to identify 30-year-old Nico Beralla and 28-year-old Roger Tait-Gomez as the suspects. Beralla was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Police are still looking for Tait-Gomez. The motive for the shooting is still unclear but the victim’s family said they believe it was road rage.

Photo Courtesy of NMSP

NMSP says anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tait-Gomez is asked to call the New Mexico State Police in Las Vegas, NM at 505-425-6771 or call 911.

Related Coverage: