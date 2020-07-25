NMSP identify two suspects in triple shooting near Storrie Lake earlier this month

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another in the shooting of three teens near Storrie Lake. Earlier this month, 16-year-old Adelina Tafoya was killed, another girl was hot in the head and a boy was shot in the arm.
NMSP says through interviews and video surveillance they were able to identify 30-year-old Nico Beralla and 28-year-old Roger Tait-Gomez as the suspects. Beralla was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Police are still looking for Tait-Gomez. The motive for the shooting is still unclear but the victim’s family said they believe it was road rage.
NMSP says anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tait-Gomez is asked to call the New Mexico State Police in Las Vegas, NM at 505-425-6771 or call 911.
