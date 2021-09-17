NMSP identify suspect wounded in Santa Co. deputy-involved shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say Thursday night’s police shooting in Santa Fe involved an Allsup’s employee. Investigators say deputies got a call that 39-year-old Marvin Montoya was armed and had barricaded himself in the bathroom of the store on Avenida Del Sur and Highway 14.

When deputies got there they found Montoya in an embankment near the store. They say Montoya fired a shot in the air so the deputies pulled back and waited for the SWAT team to come help. Montoya eventually tried to flee and that’s when a deputy fired a shot and hit him. He was taken to the hospital and will face charges once he’s discharged. It’s unclear why Montoya was armed and upset.

NMSP says no deputies were injured and investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for review.