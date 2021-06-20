NMSP find body in Rio Grande in Truth or Consequences

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police said they have found a body in the Rio Grande River in Truth or Consequences. This comes as a young boy was reported missing this week from the area, however, NMSP has not confirmed the identity of the body found.

NMSP said a person called on Friday requesting a welfare check on 5-year-old Shaquille Ferguson Jr. in Truth or Consequences. The reporting party told police they last saw the child with another family member about two and a half weeks ago near the Rio Grande River at Rotary Park in Truth or Consequences. On Friday, a dive team located a body in the river about six miles from the park. The body found has not been positively identified as Ferguson Jr.

The body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for positive identification and to determine the cause of death. Police said the investigation is preliminary, and many details are still under investigation.