NMSP find stolen vehicles in Los Lunas

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people have been arrested in an apparent auto theft ring in Los Lunas. They discovered two of the cars after they were involved in separate chases with police last month.

The men behind the wheel in each case, Johnny Lopez and Martin Jaramillo were arrested back on August 14. On August 23, state police also arrested Celso Molina-Cornelio who lives on a property near Manzano Expressway and Monterey where various stolen cars had been spotted going in and out. Investigators say they found at least one of those vehicles takes apart.

Lopez, Jaramillo and Molina-Cornelio were all transported and booked into the Valencia County Detention Center.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss