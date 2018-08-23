NMSP: Female suspect dead, man in custody after deputy-involved shooting

A suspected burglar is dead after being shot by a deputy near Los Lunas.

State Police say it started when a deputy pulled up on a burglary in progress. It happened about a mile and half up the road from Valencia High School.

Sky News 13 video shows a downed wooden fence surrounding a property. It looks as if the deputy’s vehicle went through the fence and struck the mobile home.

It’s unclear if there was a struggle outside the deputy’s car, but that is where the woman’s body lay.

Thursday afternoon, police were still on scene interviewing neighbors.

Those who live in the neighborhood say it’s not a safe area.

“There’s always shootings. During the day, night, all the time. All the time, every day almost,” neighbor Ramona Ibeuado said.

State Police say the deputy was unharmed. They have not identified the woman who was killed, but they did take a man into custody.