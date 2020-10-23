WATCH LIVE: Sky News 13 flies over officer-involved shooting investigation on I-40 near To’hajiilee

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police Crime Scene Team is assisting the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs with an officer-involved shooting investigation in Cibola County on Friday. NMSP reports that the investigation is on I-40 west near Canoncito School Road.

I-40 westbound is closed at mile marker 131 at To’hajiilee at this time.

Few details are known at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss