WATCH LIVE: Sky News 13 flies over officer-involved shooting investigation on I-40 near To’hajiilee

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police Crime Scene Team is assisting the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs with an officer-involved shooting investigation in Cibola County on Friday. NMSP reports that the investigation is on I-40 west near Canoncito School Road.

I-40 westbound is closed at mile marker 131 at To’hajiilee at this time.

Few details are known at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Latest News: