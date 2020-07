DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a Deming Police Department officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, July 14. NMSP reports the shooting was fatal but that officers are okay.

Details are limited at this time. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Santa Monica St. and Poplar St. in Deming. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.