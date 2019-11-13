NMSP crackdown on crime in Belen operation

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE)- Dozens of New Mexico State Police officers are headed back to their usual posts after helping crackdown on crime in Valencia County.

Late last month, State Police assigned 40 officers to Belen as part of an intense operation to lower property crime numbers. Officers also helped serve warrants.

In all, police made 51 felony arrests and 81 misdemeanor arrests. Five stolen cars and seven guns were also seized.

Officers also met with citizens and business owners to address concerns.