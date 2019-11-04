NMSP conducting two-week crime operation in Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police blanketed downtown Albuquerque this past summer to help curb the crime problem. Now, they’re at it again, but in a different New Mexico city.

“I’ve noticed a lot of State Police officers out here the past week or so,” says Bernadette Bazen.

In the middle of downtown Belen sits a fleet of New Mexico State Police vehicles.

“I like the law enforcement being here and keeping things under control. To me, it makes it safer,” says Joseph Meyer.

The increased patrols are in a response to an officer shortage that Mayor Jerah Cordova says started in the summer. Cordova says they reached out to State Police to beef-up manpower.

“Of course, seeing that here in Albuquerque, State Police were doing saturation patrol in downtown on Central Avenue to help out,” Cordova says.

Forty State Police officers are assigned to the two-week operation.

“I’ve never gotten pulled over yet, but I have seen quite a few people been pulled over,” Bazen says.

State Police say they are writing traffic tickets, but mainly working to get drugs and weapons off the street. Cordova says it’s an effort he hopes will put residents at ease.

“It certainly does keep crime at bay. We certainly have issues with crime in Belen, so anything that they can do to keep an eye on the community to help us execute those warrants and make those arrests is very helpful,” Cordova says.

Residents say they can already see a difference.

“A lot of people, they’re not roaming the streets at night anymore. They are actually indoors,” Bazen says.

The City of Belen is hosting several hiring events to get the police department fully staffed. State Police have arrested people for stolen vehicles, gun charges, and other crimes since their operation started October 28.