NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A five-day commercial vehicle operation conducted by the New Mexico State Police in Taos and Española wrapped up at the end of August. Between August 22 and 26, state police inspected commercial vehicles, making sure they were in proper working order while going through northern New Mexico.
According to an NMSP press release, over 260 CMV inspections were carried out and 133 citations were written. Officers with NMSP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Bureau put 61 vehicles and 18 drivers out of service. Fifteen overweight loads were identified and two arrests were made.