NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that three prisoners who had stollen a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office transport van Monday have been captured. According to NMSP, Josh Hall, 35, of Milan, NM, Rickie Billie, 36, of Albuquerque, NM, and LaCosta Reeves, 45, of Gallup, NM, was being transported by a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

NMSP says the deputy had a medical episode and stopped at the casino and was able to get out of the van. Then at some point, the three prisoners were able to get control of the van and fled the area.

The van was later located near Tohajiilee on I-40. Then a pursuit ensued traveling west on Interstate 40.

Officers were able to deploy a tire deflation device on the van. Hall, Billie and Reeves were taken into custody on State Road 124 east of Grants just off of I-40.

No officers were injured during the incident. NMSP says the deputy is receiving medical care for the medical episode, but his condition is not known.