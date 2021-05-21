NMSP: Artesia Police officer killed in crash with semi-truck

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash that has killed an Artesia Police officer. Police say the crash involved the officer and a semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck is uninjured. Authorities are asking commuters to avoid the area of US 285 milepost 77 north of Artesia.

The identity of the Artesia Police officer is unknown at this time. It is unclear what led up to the crash. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.