NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police arrested two wanted felons in Truth or Consequences as part of a warrant roundup. Police say David Porter was arrested for a warrant out of the Dona Ana County four two counts of aggravated stalking.

Isaac Childress was wanted for aggravated fleeing after leading officers on a pursuit. State police have been working hand in hand with local police departments in an effort to provide additional support and try to reduce violent crime.