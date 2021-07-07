NMSP arrest man accused of shooting at vehicles near Santa Rosa

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say they’ve taken a man into custody after reports of someone shooting at vehicles along I-40. NMSP says reports came in on Wednesday morning along the area between the rest area near milepost 251 and Santa Rosa.

The NMSP Uniform Bureau, Investigations Team, Tactical Team and the Albuquerque Police Department‘s helicopter, responded to the area. NMSP says they took the suspect into custody without further incident. They say there are no reports of anyone being injured by gunfire. They say the incident is still under investigation so they have not yet released that person’s name.