NMSP arrest Las Cruces man after lengthy pursuit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man has been arrested by Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Deputies after a lengthy highway pursuit that ended in Anthony, NM.

On August 28, Las Cruces police attempted to stop 28-year-old Luis Franco, who was driving a truck towing a small trailer. Franco fled and a chase began only to end once Franco headed south, outside of Las Cruces.

Officials say a short time later, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies located Franco going north on New Mexico 28, south of New Mexico 182. Franco also fled when DASO attempted a traffic stop, driving into oncoming traffic and forcing many vehicles off the road.

New Mexico State Police made many attempts to stop Franco including PIT maneuvers and deployments of stop sticks. The chase ended near Doniphan Drive and La Tuna Federal Prison in Anthony when a final PIT maneuver was made to stop the vehicle. Franco was taken into custody and arrested. He was also treated by emergency personnel on scene and transported to a local hospital.

Franco was transported to the Doña Ana County Detention Center after being released from the hospital. He is charged with non-residential burglary, breaking and entering, and larceny in Las Cruces. For the incident on August 28, Franco was charged with aggravated fleeing a law officer, embezzlement of a motor vehicle, and knowling leaving the scene of an accident.