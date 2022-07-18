NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say an 8-year-old is dead after drowning at the Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Lake Sunday. Officials say Sunday around 5:45 p.m. the NMSP dive team was requested by the Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Police Department for a possible drowning.

NMSP says around 10 p.m. Sunday their dive team found an 8-year-old female who had drowned. The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced her dead on scene. Officials say the preliminary investigation shows the drowning was accidental and there appears to be no foul play. NMSP will be taking over the investigation, the identity of the victim will not be released.