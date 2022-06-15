NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an Alamogordo Police officer. It happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday on North White Sands Boulevard, also known as Highway 70.

State Police say an Alamogordo police unit and another vehicle collided. The driver of the other vehicle was killed. The officer was uninjured, he had a passenger who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances that led to the crash are still under investigation.