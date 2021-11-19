NMSP: 1 dead in plane crash near Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died following a plane crash near Carlsbad on Friday morning. New Mexico State Police have confirmed that the department, along with the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an airplane that struck an unknown tower and crashed on Friday morning. NMSP states that the plane crashed around 11:46 a.m. near Burton Flat Road which is south of Carlsbad.

Authorities say that one individual has died in the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.