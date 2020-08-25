NMSP: 1 dead after fatal rollover crash in Socorro

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal rollover crash in Socorro on Friday, August 21.

Police say the crash happened at 12:30 p.m. on I-25 near milepost 150 in Socorro. According to a news release, a 2003 Jeep Wrangler driven by 50-year-old Alfonso Benavides of Polvadera, N.M. was traveling south on Interstate 25 in a construction zone.

The Jeep struck an object in the road, then drove into the center median and rolled. Police say Benavides was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced him dead at an area hospital.

There was also a female passenger in the Jeep at the time of the crash. Police say she was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

NMSP says the details leading up to the crash are still under investigation at this time. However, police say seatbelts do not appear to have been worn properly by the driver. They also say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.

