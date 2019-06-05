NMHU students uncover prehistoric Anasazi Pueblo site

New Mexico

Posted: Jun 05, 2019

NAVAJO NATION, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico Highlands students have become the first to map out a prehistoric Anasazi Pueblo.  

The three students were taking part in a three-week anthropology program on the Navajo Nation when they found centuries-old pottery shards, a ceremonial kiva, and signs of agricultural field houses near the San Juan River. 

They determined the site dates back to between the 5th and 14th century. They then created a map of the archeological sites. They'll present their findings at a conference in August. 

 

