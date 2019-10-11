NMHU delays classes following malware attack

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hackers have caused big problems at New Mexico Highlands University.

Classes are canceled until next week after its servers were attacked. The IT Department became aware of the malware attack Wednesday morning.

The university says information on some computers was compromised, but the system that keeps student and employee records was not breached.

“Midterms have been postponed until next week, and I believe a lot of the professors I’ve heard from have delayed midterm projects until next week,”

In the meantime, teams from the West Las Vegas Schools and the United World College are assisting NMHU’s IT Department in running virus scans on each Windows-based computer on campus.