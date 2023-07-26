SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department (NMHSD) and Taxation & Revenue Department announced Wednesday it would be delivering economic relief payments to residents beginning July 26. Direct deposits or checks for $500 or $1,000 will be sent to 26,085 low-income residents.

The payments were approved during the 2023 legislative session. According to an NMHSD press release, the one-time payment is for qualified New Mexico households who applied and have the lowest incomes. The number of payments was based on the funding available. Because of this, applicants who were denied will not be re-evaluated.

“We are grateful to the New Mexico Legislature, and Gov. Lujan Grisham for the funding to provide financial assistance to New Mexicans facing extreme financial hardship,” said Kari Armijo, acting cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department. “We know that many families are still struggling to make ends meet and this assistance will help them with rising prices of necessities like food and housing.”

People could apply online through the YESNM Portal for three weeks. The Tax & Revenue Department was responsible for dispersing the funds. Applicants who did not qualify will be receiving an email.