NMHA makes it easier to match applicants with hotels

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Mint has announced that a New Mexico woman will be among the first honored during the first year of the American Women Quarters Program. Adelina Otero-Warren has been recognized by the U.S. Mint as being a leader in New Mexico's suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools.

According to the National Park Service, Otero-Warren was born at her family's hacienda near Los Lunas in 1881 and as an adult was active in New Mexico politics, working towards women's suffrage. NPS reports that Otero-Warren insisted suffrage literature be published in both English and Spanish to reach the widest audience and in 1921 ran for federal office, campaigning to be the Republican Party nominee for New Mexico to the US House of Representatives, losing the election by less than 9%.