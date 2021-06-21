NMHA makes it easier to match applicants with hotels

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Interested in a career in the hospitality industry? The New Mexico Hospitality Association (NMHA) has recently launched a new Career Board with a focus on connecting career-seeking individuals with newly available opportunities within New Mexico’s hospitality industry.
The Career Board is designed to match applicants seeking a career in the hospitality industry with hotels that have openings. People interested in applying may find available jobs on the home page of NMHA’s website, click on “apply today,” and contact the hiring business directly.