NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Film Office announced the start of a new interactive digital media experience highlighting bull riding. According to an NMFO press release, the new project will engage visitors at the Cowboy Museum in Oklahoma City, OK.

People will be able to select from a roster of different bulls and bull riders to view matchup results and learn about rodeo history. “We are very excited to design an innovative experience that combines rodeo history and the exploration of possibilities of different bull riding scenarios,” Stacy Hasselbacher of Ideum Inc. said in a statement. “We hope to evoke the exciting feeling of attending a rodeo event.”

Ten New Mexican crew members will be used for the production. The filming will take place in Corrales.