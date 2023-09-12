NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A free domestic well water testing event for Lamy residents will be provided by the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED). The event will take place on Saturday, September 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Legal Tender at 151 Old Lamy Trail.

Well water tests are usually about $150 but the NMED will offer the service to the first 100 customers or until supplies last. Test results will be mailed to the households following the event.

“Residents with private water wells may have questions about their water quality,” said Ground Water Quality Bureau Chief Justin Ball. “This water fair provides residents in Lamy easy and affordable access to information about the quality of their private well water that they would otherwise need to pay for.”

Residents should bring a sample of their water to the event, following the guidelines to ensure a correctly collected sample:

Let the water run for two to three minutes before collecting the sample.

Fill a clean glass or plastic container without any odors with at least a quart or liter of your well water.

If the home has a whole house filtration system, collect the water at the wellhead prior to any filtration or softener systems if possible.

Fill the container with water as close to the time of testing as possible.

People should also bring basic information about the well like the well depth, depth to water, well casing material, well latitude and longitude and distance from the well to the nearest septic tank or leachfield system.