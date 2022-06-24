SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the New Mexico Environment Department announced the launch of a public comment portal as a method for accepting public comments and documents. The department says the website is aimed to make the agency and its actions more accessible to all New Mexicans.

The new portal will be accessible under the Public Participation menu on the NMED homepage. The department says they encourage the public to voice their opinion on draft permits, rulemaking proposals, and agenda items that go before numerous Boards, Commissions, and Hearing officers.

Tutorial videos on how to properly use the Public Comment Portal are available in English and Spanish.