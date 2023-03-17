SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Applications are now being accepted by the New Mexico Environment Department for their Recycling and Illegal Dumping (RAID) fund grants for fiscal year 2024. The grants will be used for scrap tire management, illegal dumpsite abatement, recycling, and composting projects.

Municipalities, counties, pueblos, nations, tribes, solid waste authorities, cooperative associations, and land grant communities are eligible for funding. Officials say $800,000 will be available in the upcoming fiscal year, and two-thirds of the RAID fund will go towards scrap tire management and abatement projects. The rest will go towards recycling projects and illegal dumpsite abatement.

Applications for FY24 are available online and are due by 5:00 p.m. on March 31, 2023. Submissions can be made by email, mail, or fax. The funded projects must be completed within the fiscal year.