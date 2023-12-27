SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been awarded to 13 communities and counties around the state to aid in wiping out illegal dumping. According to a New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) press release, the $751,489 in Recycling and Illegal Dumping (RAID) funds is the latest amount to be given for fiscal year 2024.

Officials say the money will go to help clean up illegal dumpsites, establish illegal dump prevention education, offset the cost of scrap tire collection and recycling, provide education outreach on recycling, reuse scrap tires, use used oil as a heating source, and implement or expand recycling programs. Funding has been awarded to:

Pueblo of San Felipe

Bernalillo County

Roosevelt County

Town of Taos

City of Clovis

South Central Solid Waste Authority

Taos County

Village of Jemez Springs

Village of Roy

San Juan County

Village of Eagle Nest

Pueblo of Pojoaque

Estancia Valley Solid Waste Authority

The release states the funding is from a special revenue fund made possible by motor vehicle registration fees. Around $800,000 is available every year. NMED has awarded 364 RAID grants from 2006 to 2023 totaling more than $11.9 million.