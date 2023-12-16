ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NM DOT) is finding a fun way to include the community in their work by having them help name some of their snow plows.

“This is actually our inaugural year this is the first year that we are hosting this contest,” said Communications Director Kristine Mihelcic.

Full of excitement, the NM DOT is asking New Mexicans to get creative and have some fun.

“We have almost a thousand names submitted already,” said Mihelcic.

DOT is asking all New Mexicans to submit names for at least six snow plows that will spend the winter season clearing roads and highways all over the state.

“Other states across the country have implemented this type of program it looked like a lot of fun, and we know that New Mexicans are some of the most creative just puny witty people,” said Mihelcic.

So far the submissions all try to tie in what makes New Mexico special, like “Biscochito Bulldozer” to everything red or green chile.

“There was one that had a play on instead of Albuquerque like ‘Plow-bo-queue,'” said Mihelcic.

Of course, some ideas from one of Albuquerque’s favorite TV shows.

“There’s been a lot of really fun nods towards Breaking Bad, so we have some like ‘Walter White-Out,’ you know, kind of style names,” said Mihelcic.

Once submissions close, DOT will put some fan favorites up for everyone to vote on.

“The snow plows will keep the names for the duration of their lifetime on our roadways, so these are names that they are going to keep with them for approximately 15-20 years,” said Mihelcic.

DOT is excited to see what happens as the contest advances.

The top 50 names will be up for a vote on December 29. To submit a name, click here.