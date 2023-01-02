CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Cuba, New Mexico are starting off the new year shoveling snow. After getting a few inches of snow Sunday night, drivers are being extra careful on the roads.

One man driving from Louisiana to Seattle says the snow has him slowing down. “Well coming from Louisiana, I don’t have much experience with snow, so we’re being very cautious and we’re hoping it doesn’t get any more than this,” says driver Mark Spencer.

According to the National Weather Service, Cuba is expected to get between one to three inches of snow by Monday afternoon. They say that more snow showers are expected Tuesday morning. That could bring about another one to two inches of snow to the area. The Department of Transportation says that icy roads have been reported as far as nine-miles south of Cuba to Lybrook.

“You know with the droughts and everything, our mountains and the streams and everything here in the Jemez mountains, they need the moisture, we need the moisture. So when summer comes around it’s not so bad,” says resident Larry Cebada.

NMDOT reminds residents to prepare an emergency pack for snowy days and to have a fully charged phone in case they need help on the road. They also advise drivers to not use cruise control after it snows because it can affect one’s ability to brake safely.

News 13 heard from the Cuba Independent School District Monday afternoon. They say due to dangerous road conditions in the area, the school district will have a remote day Tuesday.