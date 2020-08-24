NMDOT to remove signs posted on state road right-of-ways

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Transportation will remove all signs that are posted on state road right-of-ways. In a news release Monday, NMDOT says they want to remind residents, candidates and campaigns that state law prohibits people from “placing, maintaining or displaying unauthorized signs on any highway.”

The New Mexico Criminal and Traffic Law 66-7-108, under the title “Display of Unauthorized Signs, Signals and Markings,” states that no political sign postings are allowed on state-maintained right-of-ways. Signs that are along the right-of-ways, mounted to the fencing or signs/signals support posts will be removed.

According to the release, any item that impedes the roadway or right-of-way can be considered a safety issue to pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists. That is why the NMDOT will remove them.

If anyone believes their signs have been removed and collected from a state road right-of-way by the NMDOT, they can contact their local NMDOT district office to collect the signs. However, the department does not guarantee the NMDOT will have the signs nor that they will be maintained in their original condition.