NMDOT to host Child Seat Inspection Clinics across New Mexico

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is striving to keep children safe in cars this summer as the department teams up with Safer to host multiple car seat inspection clinics and car seat fitting stations starting in June.

The events are designed to provide hands-on instruction by nationally-certified child passenger safety technicians. During the clinics, technicians will spend about 30 minutes walking parents and caregivers through the selection, installation and use of booster and car seats.

Technicians will also be able to determine if a car seat is expired, recalled or has otherwise been deemed unsafe. While there is no charge for this service, a replacement fee may apply.

Car Seat Fitting Stations will offer appointments during regular hours of operation at a permanent location. Appointments are required.

Car Seat Inspection Clinics will offer the same fitting service but on a first-come, first served basis and appointments are not required. To make an appointment, call 505-856-6143 or 800-231-6145.

Car Seat Inspection events in June:

Albuquerque

Friday, June 7-Fitting Station at Fire Station #3, 141 Girard Blvd NE 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 8-Child Safety Seat Clinic at Lovelace Women’s Hospital, 4701 Montgomery Blvd NE 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, June 14-Fitting Station at Fire Station #20, 7520 Corona Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 20-Fitting Station at Fire Station #13, 9810 Eucariz Ave. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ave. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26-Child Safety Seat Clinic at Sandia National Laboratories and Hardin Field, Kirtland Air Force Base. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rio Rancho

Friday, June 7-Fitting Station at Fire Station #1, 2810 Southern Blvd. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa Fe

Friday, June 14-Fitting Station at Fire Station #3, 1751 Cerrillos Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Rd. 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 28-Fitting Station at Kohl’s, 4401 Cerrillos Rd. 8:30 a.m. to

Alamogordo

Saturday, June 15-Fitting Station at Alamogordo Police Dept. 700 Virginia Ave. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jemez Pueblo

Saturday, June 29-Child Safety Seat Clinic at Pueblo of Jemez Injury Prevention, 4535 HWY 4 Jemez Pueblo 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Raton

Saturday, June 29-Child Safety Seat Clinic at Miner’s Colfax Medical Center, 1235 S. 2nd (Old K-Mart Parking Lot) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Artesia