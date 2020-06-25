News Alert
NMDOT to begin virtual car seat inspections next month

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s car seat inspections are going online. New Mexico Department of Transportation’s traffic safety division and Safer New Mexico will host virtual education sessions starting next month. They will give information to parents and caregivers about picking the right car seat and installing it properly.

Appointments are available on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and participants will need to electronically sign a liability waiver beforehand. You have to have access to a valid email address and Zoom. Replacement seats will not be available because of the state’s public health order.

Additional requirements include:

  • Car or booster seat, along with the manual
  • Vehicle manual
  • Laptop or smartphone with video capabilities
  • The child’s exact height and weight
  • Child should be present if possible
  • A second person may be helpful to assist with camera/video session

The virtual car seat education sessions are free and available to everyone. Technicians will spend about 30 minutes per seat. For more information or to make an appointment, call 800-231-6145.

