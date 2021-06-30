NMDOT studying possible improvements to busy stretch of Cerrillos Road

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major thoroughfare in Santa Fe could be getting a major makeover. The groundwork is years away, but the New Mexico Department of Transportation is already studying the changes that need to happen to a section of Cerrillos Road.

The more than one-mile stretch between St. Francis and St. Michaels drives is bustling with homes, retailers, and schools. Officials are wanting to fix the wear and tear to the road and sidewalks. “The road is heavily traveled, the lanes are narrow, and the turn lanes, such as they are, could use some improvement, as well as the sidewalks,” NMDOT District 5 Spokesperson Jim Murray stated.

NMDOT is doing an alignment study on the road to determine what improvements can be made to improve the throughflow for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians. The busy St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos intersection is not part of this project and as of now, DOT said there are no plans to make any changes there.

The study process for the Cerrillos Road project includes input from the public and stakeholders. The first of two virtual public meetings is set for July 21. Then, the stretch could look a lot different. “The study is going to identify roadway alternatives regarding roadway widths, bicycle lanes, bus turnouts, sidewalk buffers, turn lane locations,” Murray said.

Officials are expected to finish the study and the preliminary project design by March. Murray said construction won’t start until at least Summer 2023. Once the orange barrels go up, crews plan to keep at least one lane open in each direction.

Officials don’t yet have a project cost estimate. It will be paid for with state and federal funding.