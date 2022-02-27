NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state department of transportation has opened public comment about future projects. The state Transportation Improvement Program has set out a list of projects dating to 2027.
People can go online, see projected start dates, the cost of projects, and what exactly is being worked on. Feedback needs to be submitted by March 15.