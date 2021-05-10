NMDOT revamps ‘Toss No Mas’ campaign to combat litter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is revamping the popular “Toss No Mas” litter campaign. Created in the 1990s, the campaign was created by Cooney-Watson Productions.

According to an NMDOT press release, after visiting 96 locations around New Mexico it was discovered that on average, litter in the state was found along the busiest highways every three feet. The department explains that Santa Fe songwriter Jim Terr originally wrote a song with the anti-litter message which was the origin of the “Toss No Mas” campaign.

Taos singer and guitarist Michael Hearne sang a soulful rendition of the song which became well-known across the state. In an effort to combat the current litter issue, NMDOT is bringing back the Spanish slogan and revamping it.

The department states that the largest litter accumulations result from people not tying up garbage bags, tarping loads, or picking up dropped litter. NMDOT is launching a new logo and slogan, “can the trash” which was created by RK Venture.

The new slogan has a broader message to “Tie it. Tarp it. Pick it up,” which NMDOT says was suggested by a citizen from Abiquiu and organizes cleanup efforts in the state. The department reports that a new jingle will play on the radio and digital ads and social media campaigns will also be launched along with graphics on billboards.

There is also a website where people can find information on the campaign as well as facts on how litter is affecting communities, advice on how to tie loads on vehicles, and how to get involved in volunteer efforts. NMDOT reminds the public that any individual, business, or organization can participate in their Adopt a Highway Program that allows participants to organize two clean-up events a year in exchange for the participant’s name to be featured on a sign and a clean stretch of roadway. Those interested can contact Jolene Casados at jolene.casados2@state.nm.us.